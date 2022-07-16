Cwm LLC Acquires 380 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAM. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.88.

Insider Activity at Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $39,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,392,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,539,731.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 163,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $1,860,435.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,727,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,460,552.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $39,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,392,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,539,731.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,580,719 shares of company stock valued at $112,514,461 over the last ninety days.

NYSE:BAM opened at $44.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The company has a market cap of $73.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.10.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.05%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

