Cwm LLC Acquires 937 Shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) by 512.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in US Ecology during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in US Ecology during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in US Ecology by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in US Ecology by 447.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in US Ecology during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on US Ecology in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

US Ecology Stock Performance

About US Ecology

NASDAQ:ECOL opened at $47.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.47. US Ecology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.26 and a 1 year high of $48.09.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

