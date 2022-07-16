Cwm LLC Acquires Shares of 554 UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 554 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in UMB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UMB Financial during the first quarter valued at $125,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in UMB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in UMB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMB Financial Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $86.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. UMB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $81.57 and a 52-week high of $112.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.30 and its 200 day moving average is $95.93.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.52. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $340.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on UMBF. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on UMB Financial from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

