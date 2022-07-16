Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 243.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in News were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWSA. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in News in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in News in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in News in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in News in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in News by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of News from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

NWSA opened at $15.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. News Co. has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.94.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. News had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

