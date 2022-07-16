Cwm LLC Buys 173 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 540.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bill.com by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Bill.com by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 284,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,759,000 after buying an additional 127,900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bill.com by 238.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after buying an additional 19,383 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth about $1,406,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Bill.com by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BILL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bill.com to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Bill.com from $250.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Bill.com from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.47.

NYSE:BILL opened at $122.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.87 and a 1 year high of $348.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.39. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.29 and a beta of 2.28.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.01). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 54.96%. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 179.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.87, for a total transaction of $298,138.94. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,567. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $96,127.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,488.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.87, for a total value of $298,138.94. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,505 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,938. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

