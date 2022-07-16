Cwm LLC Grows Position in VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) by 130.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in VanECk BDC Income ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIZD. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in VanECk BDC Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 134,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 76,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $491,000.

VanECk BDC Income ETF Stock Performance

BIZD stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. VanECk BDC Income ETF has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $18.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.82.

