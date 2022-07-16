Cwm LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 118.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Folketrygdfondet lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 121,321,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,447 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,565,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,685 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 3,474.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 688,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,137,000 after purchasing an additional 669,540 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,486,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,108,000 after purchasing an additional 556,974 shares during the period. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at $14,174,000. 5.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $32.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $39.15.

Equinor ASA Dividend Announcement

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36.05 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 35.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 315.00 to 330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Societe Generale cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 314.00 to 354.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.28.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

