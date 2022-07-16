Cwm LLC Has $48,000 Stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) by 1,478.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the first quarter worth approximately $560,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 49.9% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the first quarter worth approximately $2,079,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 144,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,774,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $74.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.13.

Shares of RVLV opened at $27.20 on Friday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $89.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Revolve Group had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 33.24%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

