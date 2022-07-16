Cwm LLC Has $51,000 Stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPCE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,631 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 28,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Virgin Galactic by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 8,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Virgin Galactic by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 162,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 54,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

SPCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Shares of SPCE opened at $7.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average is $8.29. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $35.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.44.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 8,758.29% and a negative return on equity of 41.32%. The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Virgin Galactic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3090.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

