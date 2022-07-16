Cwm LLC Purchases 82 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 269 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $177.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $150.71 and a 12 month high of $284.07.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 25.63%. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLD. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.63.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

