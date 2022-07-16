Cwm LLC Raises Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 88.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Shares of BURL opened at $140.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.28 and a 12 month high of $357.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.69. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.10). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 60.41% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on BURL shares. Cowen downgraded Burlington Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $223.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $292.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.32.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.