Cwm LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,848,000. Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $781,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,193,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $48.12 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $55.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.03 and a 200-day moving average of $50.08.

