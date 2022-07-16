Cwm LLC Sells 756 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVAX. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Novavax by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Novavax by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in Novavax by 705.3% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novavax during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $54.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.59. Novavax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $277.80.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $703.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.20 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 93.91%. The business’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

NVAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on Novavax from $203.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novavax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Novavax in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.00.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

