Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 2,749 AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,749 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $63.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. AECOM has a 12 month low of $58.36 and a 12 month high of $79.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.41.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. AECOM had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACM shares. StockNews.com downgraded AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on AECOM from $88.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AECOM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

