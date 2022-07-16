Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 9,593 Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 93.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 40,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 7.1% in the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 73,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCE opened at $14.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Arco Platform Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform ( NASDAQ:ARCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.38). Arco Platform had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

