Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Boosts Stake in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) by 73.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in LexinFintech were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,794,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,918,000 after acquiring an additional 83,887 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in LexinFintech by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 681,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 267,335 shares during the last quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in LexinFintech during the 4th quarter valued at $2,002,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in LexinFintech during the 4th quarter valued at $1,105,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in LexinFintech by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 238,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on LX shares. Citigroup downgraded LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. CLSA downgraded LexinFintech from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.10 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

LexinFintech Price Performance

NASDAQ LX opened at $2.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $10.74.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $270.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.26 million. LexinFintech had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 23.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, offers online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

