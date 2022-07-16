Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Grows Stake in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Li-Cycle were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LICY. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Li-Cycle during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Li-Cycle during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Li-Cycle during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Li-Cycle during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Li-Cycle by 16.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

LICY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

Shares of LICY opened at $6.32 on Friday. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.60. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 26.98, a current ratio of 27.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 1,097.02%. The business had revenue of $8.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

