Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Grows Stake in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Li-Cycle were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LICY. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Li-Cycle during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Li-Cycle during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Li-Cycle during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Li-Cycle during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Li-Cycle by 16.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.38% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
LICY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.
Li-Cycle Price Performance
Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 1,097.02%. The business had revenue of $8.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Li-Cycle Profile
Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Li-Cycle (LICY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LICY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.