Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $109,000 Stake in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) by 73.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,862 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Paya were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Paya during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Paya during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Paya during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new position in Paya during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Paya by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paya Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYA opened at $6.62 on Friday. Paya Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The firm has a market cap of $874.30 million, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of -0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average of $5.90.

Paya Company Profile

Paya ( NASDAQ:PAYA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.71 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

