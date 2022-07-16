Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $292,000 Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SWK. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

SWK stock opened at $107.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.67 and its 200-day moving average is $142.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.43 and a twelve month high of $208.20.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWK has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

