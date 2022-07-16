Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Invests $246,000 in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,602,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,026,000 after purchasing an additional 934,292 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,416,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,188,000 after buying an additional 422,626 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter worth $14,278,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 221.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 507,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,708,000 after buying an additional 349,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter worth $12,636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BEPC opened at $35.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.84 and a 200-day moving average of $36.86. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $45.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -206.45%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

