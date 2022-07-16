Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Purchases 116,617 Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 116,617 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRBP. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,070,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 69,769 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 14,138,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,534,000 after buying an additional 37,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 115,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 35.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CRBP opened at $0.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average is $0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 5.85. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

