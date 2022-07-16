Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Raises Stock Position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) by 73.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter worth $309,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter valued at $2,400,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Payoneer Global by 117,580.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,119,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,225,000 after buying an additional 1,118,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Payoneer Global Price Performance

PAYO opened at $5.54 on Friday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $10.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $136.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.19 million. Payoneer Global had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. Payoneer Global’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Payoneer Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.