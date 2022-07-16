Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Takes $227,000 Position in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDMY. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Udemy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Udemy during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Udemy from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Udemy from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Udemy from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Udemy from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Udemy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

NASDAQ UDMY opened at $11.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.95. Udemy, Inc. has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $32.62.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.63 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Analysts predict that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

