Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Takes Position in Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 32,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Separately, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nerdy in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen sold 63,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $195,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,037,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,105,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen sold 63,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $195,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,037,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,105,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason H. Pello bought 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $50,220.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 503,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,291.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,095,965 shares of company stock worth $3,229,291 and have sold 70,850 shares worth $212,401. Company insiders own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy Price Performance

Shares of NRDY opened at $2.24 on Friday. Nerdy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.76.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 million. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 13.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on NRDY. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Nerdy from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Nerdy from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Nerdy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Nerdy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Nerdy in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nerdy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Nerdy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

Featured Stories

