DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 52,415 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,720,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,415 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.4% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.16% of Procter & Gamble worth $574,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 17,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 149.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 47,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 28,567 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 37,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,014 shares of company stock worth $18,009,102 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.1 %

PG stock opened at $145.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.91. The firm has a market cap of $348.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PG shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.64.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

