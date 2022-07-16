DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,964,140 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 344,328 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.09% of Verizon Communications worth $204,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 109.2% in the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. DZ Bank lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.86.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $51.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.74. The firm has a market cap of $214.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $56.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,414,288 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

