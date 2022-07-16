DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $13.31 Million Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,479 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,573 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.07% of Citizens Financial Group worth $13,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,095,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,374,753,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,140,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $526,411,000 after purchasing an additional 69,440 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $510,236,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $229,205,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,722.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,879,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,412 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.31 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,620. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 5.4 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on CFG shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.93.

NYSE:CFG opened at $36.80 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.64 and its 200-day moving average is $44.78. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

