DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $13.66 Million Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.06% of Dover worth $13,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at $249,199,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 277.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 803,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,874,000 after purchasing an additional 590,242 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,881,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Dover by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 640,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,330,000 after purchasing an additional 286,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dover by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,713,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,945,538,000 after purchasing an additional 220,569 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Dover from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.67.

Dover Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of DOV stock opened at $120.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $116.66 and a 12 month high of $184.04. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.40.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dover news, SVP David J. Malinas acquired 350 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.44 per share, with a total value of $48,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,623.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dover Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.