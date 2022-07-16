DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 29,013 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,013 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.07% of Boston Properties worth $14,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Boston Properties by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd bought a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Boston Properties by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Boston Properties from $143.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.38.

Boston Properties Price Performance

BXP stock opened at $87.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.88. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $84.86 and a one year high of $133.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 112.32%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

