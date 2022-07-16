DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 28,633 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,633 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $12,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Cartenna Capital LP purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,884,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 580.6% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,818,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,377,000 after purchasing an additional 18,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 486,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,433,000 after purchasing an additional 18,712 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.22.

OTIS stock opened at $69.51 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.97 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.46. The company has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

