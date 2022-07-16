Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,619 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 675.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,492,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,957,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 242,641 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,799,000 after acquiring an additional 129,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $16.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 49.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.43 and a 52-week high of $93.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.54.

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $184.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APPS. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

