Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Sold by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 570,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,053 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up about 1.5% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned 0.47% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $19,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFIV. Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $118,897,000. Resource Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $71,780,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,604,000. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,653,000. Finally, Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,433,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $27.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.47. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $35.63.

