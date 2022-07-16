Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Dover worth $14,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Dover by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP David J. Malinas purchased 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.44 per share, with a total value of $48,804.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,623.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dover Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on DOV. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dover from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.67.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $120.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.40. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $116.66 and a 52 week high of $184.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Dover’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

