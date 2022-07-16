Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Editas Medicine by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Editas Medicine by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 78,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 7,667 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in Editas Medicine by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 48,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 12,199 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in Editas Medicine by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EDIT. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Editas Medicine from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 5,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $51,758.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,349 shares in the company, valued at $687,590.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,092 shares of company stock worth $86,233. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EDIT stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.10. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $73.03.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 32.88% and a negative net margin of 721.60%. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

