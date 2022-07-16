Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
ENTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
ENTA stock opened at $51.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 0.53. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $102.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 318,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,801,000 after buying an additional 135,875 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 75,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after buying an additional 13,234 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 111,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,337,000 after buying an additional 16,334 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.
