EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Receives $10.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.17.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ENLC shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on EnLink Midstream from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on EnLink Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

EnLink Midstream Price Performance

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 61.43 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.17. EnLink Midstream has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $11.85.

EnLink Midstream Announces Dividend

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 0.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 321.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnLink Midstream

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 72,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,491,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after buying an additional 69,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.98% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

