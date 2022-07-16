EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Receives $431.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $431.38.

EPAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised EPAM Systems to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $312.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $302.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.39. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.76. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $168.59 and a twelve month high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 11.14%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $493,710. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

