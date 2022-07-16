Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Evergy by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,176,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Evergy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,517,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,839,000 after purchasing an additional 105,068 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Evergy by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,271,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,945 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,311,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,057,000 after purchasing an additional 111,295 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Evergy by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,032,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $65.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.51. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $59.34 and a one year high of $73.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.10.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $44,137.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,042.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,657 shares of company stock worth $112,987 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

