EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
EVI Industries Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:EVI opened at $9.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $114.27 million, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.88. EVI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $38.42.
EVI Industries Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EVI Industries (EVI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for EVI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.