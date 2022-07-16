EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:EVI opened at $9.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $114.27 million, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.88. EVI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $38.42.

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, sells, rents, and leases commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, Latin America, and Asia. The company sells and/or leases its customers commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

