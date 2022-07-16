Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Receives $193.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $191.30.

A number of analysts have commented on EXPE shares. StockNews.com raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $226.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Expedia Group from $206.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Expedia Group from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $92.35 on Wednesday. Expedia Group has a one year low of $88.70 and a one year high of $217.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.61, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.59) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,749.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,749.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $1,729,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 252,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,600,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

