Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Acquired by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPD. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 536,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,820 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,155,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 101,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,606,000 after purchasing an additional 50,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on EXPD shares. Wolfe Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.33.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

EXPD stock opened at $96.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.88. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.58 and a 1 year high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.28. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

