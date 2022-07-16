FCF Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth about $156,699,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth about $103,675,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth about $97,455,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth about $81,213,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth about $70,017,000. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on GFS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GLOBALFOUNDRIES has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.13.

Shares of NASDAQ GFS opened at $45.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.10. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

