FCF Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

FCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Union during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Western Union during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Western Union by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Western Union during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Western Union by 297.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WU. TheStreet downgraded Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Union in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.96.

Western Union Stock Performance

Shares of WU stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.91. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $23.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. Western Union had a return on equity of 269.10% and a net margin of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.41%.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

