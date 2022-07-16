FCF Advisors LLC Has $484,000 Stock Holdings in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

FCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Winmark worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WINA. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Winmark during the 4th quarter valued at $4,113,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winmark during the 4th quarter valued at $1,973,000. QV Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Winmark by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 141,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Winmark by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 73,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Winmark during the 4th quarter valued at $1,366,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WINA stock opened at $206.40 on Friday. Winmark Co. has a twelve month low of $183.93 and a twelve month high of $277.99. The company has a market cap of $718.27 million, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.65.

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.05 million during the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 124.12% and a net margin of 50.83%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.07%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Winmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Winmark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

