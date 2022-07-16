FCF Advisors LLC Invests $498,000 in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 12,915 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,030,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 230,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,174,000 after buying an additional 69,686 shares in the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 126,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after buying an additional 20,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $43.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 21.95 and a quick ratio of 21.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.36. The company has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.27. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $34.86 and a 12 month high of $44.75.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.77 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 16.75%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 76.00%.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 26,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $1,054,527.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 575,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,068,106.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 26,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $1,054,527.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 575,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,068,106.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total transaction of $929,820.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,679.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 452,970 shares of company stock valued at $18,554,200. Insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

