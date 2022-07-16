FCF Advisors LLC Makes New $571,000 Investment in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOTGet Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Spotify Technology by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in Spotify Technology by 41.5% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $102.33 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $89.03 and a 1 year high of $305.60. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of -144.13 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.70 and its 200 day moving average is $140.63.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.50. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.89.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

