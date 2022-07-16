FCF Advisors LLC Makes New $571,000 Investment in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Spotify Technology by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in Spotify Technology by 41.5% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Spotify Technology Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $102.33 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $89.03 and a 1 year high of $305.60. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of -144.13 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.70 and its 200 day moving average is $140.63.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.89.
Spotify Technology Company Profile
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
