FCF Advisors LLC Purchases 40 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

FCF Advisors LLC raised its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $266.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $268.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.70. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $249.01 and a one year high of $498.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 0.59.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 35.13%. The firm had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total transaction of $495,952.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,789.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MarketAxess news, Director Richard Leon Prager acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $271.25 per share, for a total transaction of $271,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $582,916.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total value of $495,952.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,789.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $340.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.78.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

