FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Short Interest Up 387.2% in June

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,172,700 shares, an increase of 387.2% from the June 15th total of 446,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 205.0 days.

FIBRA Prologis Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FBBPF opened at $2.49 on Friday. FIBRA Prologis has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $3.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FBBPF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on FIBRA Prologis in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut FIBRA Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

FIBRA Prologis Company Profile

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 205 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 40.2 million square feet (3.7 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

