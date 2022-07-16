Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 854,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,775 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.30% of Fidelity National Financial worth $41,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 673.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FNF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

FNF stock opened at $36.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.41. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.59 and a 1 year high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

