Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 1,547 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Amphenol by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 19,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 37,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 47,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 14.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.20.

Amphenol Price Performance

APH stock opened at $66.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.13 and a 200-day moving average of $73.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

About Amphenol



Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

